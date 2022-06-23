Incoming Frosh, Braden Kelly, Promising CHS Athlete

CENTRAL — Braden Kelly is an incoming freshman at Central High School. He competed in the Governor’s Games at Tad Gormley Stadium in New Orleans on June 11 and 12 where he finished 3rd out 9 in the 800 meters with at time of 2:20.4 and finished 7th out of 22 in the 400 meters with a time of 59:54.

Braden advanced to the regional meet at Southeastern University in Hammond, where he finished in the top six in the 800 meters with a personal best of 2:19.53.

Next, Braden will go to the Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina July 30 to August 6. Kelly has been working hard all season preparing for high school track next year.

He also is in advanced arts so when he’s not training, he’s drawing.

Braden has a baby brother who is 5 years old who runs with the South Baton Rouge Jaguars and looks up to his big brother.

Braden is a member of the South Baton Rouge Jaguars track club. He is excited to run track at Central High and needs all the words of encouragement on his journey to the Junior Olympics.