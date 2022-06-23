Michael Hooper to Seek School Board Seat

CENTRAL — Michael Hooper has announced that he is a candidate for the Central Community School Board, District 6 election in 2022.

Hooper, 56, is a longtime resident of Central with a strong business and community service background, as well as a longtime involvement with the Central Community School System, having served on the Central Community School System Finance Committee for 10 years.

Hooper is the President/CEO of La Capitol Federal Credit Union. His community service includes serving as Chairman of the Board for the Better Business Bureau for Southeast Louisiana, past Board Chairman and current board member for Istrouma Area Council Boy Scouts of America and Treasurer of Covenant Community Church. He also served for many years as a scouting leader and a Sunday school teacher.

Hooper said that his vision is for the youth of our community to have the knowledge and support needed to make prudent and wise decisions, and to grow into productive and positive community members. He will work to ensure the Central Community School System helps to fulfill that vision and remains one of the top-rated school districts in the state of Louisiana.

Hooper is a CPA and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance from LSU.

The seat is now held by Ruby Foil who is not seeking reeleciton.