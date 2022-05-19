St. Alphonsus School’s Art Show Success

St. Alphonsus is definitely creating a buzz this year with its new Art Club.

The SAS Art Club is made up of 4th and 5th graders who share a love of art and want to help foster that love throughout the school and community.

The Art Club sponsored the SAS Art Show in the Courtyard as a way to showcase all of the wonderful talents at SAS.

Every student in 1st – 8th grade was able to show off his favorite projects during show. Parents and friends were invited for the evening to walk around and see the artwork adorning the walls of the courtyard. Along with the artwork, guests were invited to participate in several art activities and were served refreshments. The turnout was beyond all expectations and St. Alphonsus is excited to continue this new tradition and watch it grow along with the talent of its students and art program.