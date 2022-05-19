Central High School Class of ’62 Celebrates 60-Year Reunion

The Central High School Class of 1962 celebrated their 60-year class reunion. The Class of 1962 had 22 classmates attend its reunion Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Duke’s Seafood & Steakhouse on Hwy. 16 in Watson.

Shown left to right on bottom row are Wanda Browning Christy, Janet Rowland Anderson, Jo Ann Primm Gross, Judy Sicard Turcotte, Amelia Parr Pecoraro, E.J. Ashford, and Gloria Swain Yost. Second row: Charles McCaskill, Phyllis Cobb Martin, Mary Margaret Allen Burns, Linda Varnado Fabre, Jimmy Gross, Janis Wilson Crosbie, Russell Bourke, Claudia McAdams Delahaye, and Gail Higgins McDonald. Third row: Wayne McLean, Jimmy Lapeze, Charles Sides, Ray Ramsay, Terry Browning, and John Hooper. There was a drawing for door prizes, and after the meal everyone enjoyed

cake to commemorate 60 years.