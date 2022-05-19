Central High Class of 2022

The Central High School Class of 2022 received their diplomas and celebrated their achievements during Graduation ceremonies at the River Center in Baton Rouge.

It was the 110th graduating class for Central High School.

Cayden Marc Walls was honored as Valedictorian and spoke to his fellow seniors and thousands of their family member in attendance. Wells also gave the invocation.

The co-Valedictorian, Faith Ris-pone, also spoke. The two top graduates were among a host of seniors with major accomplishments who were honored.

The Central High Band got things started with Pomp and Circumstance. Nia Jerro welcomed everyone. The Central High Concert Choir sang the National Anthem, and Koen Roberson led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance. Emma Dungan introduced guests including members of the Central School Board — Dr. Jim Gardner, Sharon Browning, Ruby Foil, Dr. David Walker, Roxanne Atkinson, Dr. Keith Holmes, and Kim Powers.

Central High principal Brandon LaGroue was the keynote speaker.

Kaleb Shows made special recognitions.

The Central High Concert Choir returned to sing The Climb.

Dylan Bergeron presented the class gift.

Diplomas were presented by Central High assistant principal Lynn Younger.

Moving of the Tassel was led by Nia Jerro and Emma Dungan.

Camdyn Fehr led the benediction.

Principal Brandon LaGroue may closing remarks.

The Cap Celebration was led by Allie Slater and Autumn Vessier.

The Central High Concert Choir led the audience in the Central High School Alma Mater.

The Central High School Band played Fanfare and Recessional as graduates filed out of the meeting place.

In addition to the Valedictorian and co-Valedictorian, there 42 summa cum laude graduates (3.9 to 4.0 average) in the Class of 2022.

Another 21 seniors graduated magna cum laude (3.7 to 3.8).

Recognition for graduating cum laude (3.5 to 3.6) was given to 26 members of the Class of 2022.

Dr. Jason Fountain, superintendent of schools for the Central Community School System, told the Central City News that 302 seniors graduated in the Class of 2022. A total of 289 were present to receive their diplomas Tuesday. Another 13 were unable to attend for a variety of reasons, but will receive their diplomas.

Many thousands attended Central graduation ceremonies, and traffic was challenging