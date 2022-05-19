Ex-Police Chief James Salsbury to Seek Old Job

Local businessman and former Central Police Chief James Salsbury has announced his candidacy for the office of Central Police Chief in citywide elections scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022.

Chief Salsbury served from 2014 to 2018. He lost to current chief Roger Corcoran in 2018.

Salsbury said that at the urging of many residents of Central, he has decided to seek the position again this fall.

He said, “I want to put the Central Police Department back on the track of controlled, sustainable growth, fiscal responsibility, and increased presence that was started during my administration.”

“More traffic control and more man-hours patrolling the streets of Central are desperately needed to combat rising criminal activity,” Salsbury said, “and I will increase both, without increasing the administrative budget of the department. I will work closely with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office to best serve the taxpayers of Central.”

In his previous four-year term, the chief negotiated an agreement with the Sheriff’s office to provide that Central would handle all traffic issues in the City of Central, thus freeing up the Sheriff’s office.

During his term, he had no controversies or litigation against the chief, his department, or the city stemming from the department. He drew a salary of only $99 a month.

Chief Salsbury said, “I humbly ask the citizens of Central for the opportunity to return sound leadership to the Central Police Department in the election November 8, 2022.”