Central Varsity Cheerleaders 4th in Nation

After a nearly flawless performance at the National High School Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Central High School came home with 4th Place in the nation out of 54 teams which competed. Earlier, the Wildcats won regional championships in Jackson, MS, and Hammond, LA.

The team competed in the Large D2 gameday division as well as the Medium D1 Traditional routine division. Both divisions include tumbling which is relatively new to the Central program. Central has been competing in non-tumbling since attending NHSCC for the first time in 2014.

The program won the gameday division in 2015. The team is coached by head coach Amy Stevens and assistant coach Nathan Belanger-LeCloux. Since Amy arrived at Central in 2017, the program has been striving to build a cheer program that is reputable in both gameday as well as a tumbling competitive team.

Both Amy and Nathan are coaches at Central Community Athletics where athletes can begin by age 4 and work towards competing at both the middle and high school levels.

After a difficult season in 2020-21 dealing with the ups and downs of Covid, the team stayed focused on their goals this year of competing in the national finals.