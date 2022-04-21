Cooking in Central Aids Terrebonne

Cooking in Central, the Official Festival for the City of Central, was held March 25-26, to help the hurricane-ravaged people of south Terrebonne Parish. Cooking founder Louis DeJohn said, “Thanks to the Central community for making this 15th annual event a great success. The 2022 event was themed ‘Cooking for Our Neighbors’ with proceeds dedicated to our neighbors in Lower Terrebonne Parish devastated by Hurricane Ida.”

“Cooking In Central has raised over $3 million dedicated towards various educational, charitable, and disaster relief causes since 2006. It has touched the lives of thousands in our community, our state and our country.”

“Thanks to the hundreds of attendees and the following sponsors and organizations that made this year’s event a huge success.”

City of Central; Central Chamber of Commerce; Coca Cola Bottling Co.; Advanced Office Systems; Bayou Apparel; Carlton’s Seafood; G M Cable; Guaranty Media; IBTS; Louisiana Seafood; PODS; Trade Construction; Louis Mechanical Contractor; Alvarez Construction; Electric Equipment Enterprises; Geaux Waste Services; ARMCO; Local 198 Plumbers and Pipefitters; CCA; Covers Unlimited; Chase Health Care; Custom Metal Works; Drusilla Seafood; R V Cams / Lazaroe Family; Area Wholesale Tire; Bank of Zachary; Central City News; Central Speaks; Oak Point Fresh Market; Peoples Bank; Red River Bank; Ross Tire & Service; Tiger Sanitation Services; Wholesale Signs Plus; Central City Steak and Seafood; Central Area Pastors Association; Cothern Tire, Inc.; DEMCO; J Walock Construction; Louisiana Office Solutions; All About Inflatables; Kona Ice; CHS; Republican Women of Central; Fishing Team; CHS Football Team; Central Community Assistance Foundation; Young Marines; Johnny and Debby Anderson; The Red Hat Ladies; Callihan Law Firm; AA Mini Storage; Central Physical Therapy; Central Super Suds Car Wash; Central Title & Closing; Chase Health Care; Computer Evolutions; District Attorney Hillar Moore; Eric Frank Photography; Farr Insurance; Fife Tire & Car Care; Grady Crawford Construction; Maughan Law Firm; Joshua Roy, and Rogers Regional Eye Center.

Donating auction items were Daniell’s Haircut Garage Barbershop & Gifts; Green Pair Leather Goods; Baker Gideon Bible; School of Rock; Brandon Hyde Drusilla Imports; Central Storage; Guaranty Media; Stanton’s Appliance; Caliente’s Mexican Cravings; Smoothie King; Golden Nails; Dr. Scott Browning, DDS; Community Coffee; Affordable Gutters; AA Mini Storage; Coburns Supply; Sunbelt Lighting; Cast Iron Assistance; All Fabrications; Imposs Point of Sale Systems; Johnny and Rose Fife; All Fabrications; Lt. Governor’s Office; Stop & Go Driving Academy; Gary Risponse; and Mile Start Tires.

The 2022 Cook-Off winners:

Jambalaya

1st Place Josh Austin

2nd Place Matt Hyde

3rd Place Todd Termini

BBQ Chicken

1st Place Steve Harper

2nd Place Bill McLin

3rd Place Tim Gremillion

Pork

1st Place Robby Bonvillain

2nd Place Brian Muse

3rd Place Jeremy Waloc