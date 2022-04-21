Bill Would Unify City, School District Lines

Senate Bill 189 by Sen. Bodi White (R-Central) to change the boundaries of the Central Community School System is moving through the Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature.

It passed the Senate Education Committee and then the full Louisiana Senate by a vote of 32-1. It is now awaiting a hearing in the House Education Committee.

SB189 would change the boundaries of the Central school system to conform to the city limits of the City of Central. At present, a portion of the Central school system is located outside the City of Central in a two-square-mile area just west of the Comite River.

The fact that the boundaries of the two political subdivisions are different has created a problem in that development in this area can greatly affect the Central school system. Yet, decisions regarding development there are made by the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning & Zoning Commission, which has no members from Central, and the Metro Council. Decisions on development in any other part of the Central school system are made by the Central Planning & Zoning Commission and the Central City Council.

If it becomes law, Sen. White’s bill will be effective on July 1, 2022. Students from the area who are already enrolled in Central schools could remain there until graduation. All new students would attend schools in the EBR system.