Automatic License Plate Readers: Legal Status, Policy Recommendations for Law Enforcement

Automatic license plate readers use a combination of cameras and computer software to indiscriminately scan the license plates of every car passing by. The readers, which can be mounted on stationary poles, moving police cruisers, and even handheld devices, log the time and date of each scan, the vehicle’s GPS coordinates, and pictures of the car… The devices send the data to ALPR software, which can compare each plate against a designated “hot list.” Such lists can include stolen cars and cars associated with AMBER Alerts for abducted children… These queries happen automatically, though officers can also query plates manually.
In addition to checking data in real time, many cities and agencies retain plate information for future use, sometimes indefinitely. This data can be used to plot a particular vehicle’s various locations or to identify all the cars at a given location, and it can even be analyzed to predict routes and future locations of a vehicle or set of vehicles.
Law enforcement use of ALPRs is rapidly expanding, with tens of thousands of readers in use throughout the United States; one survey indicates that in 2016 and 2017 alone, 173 law enforcement agencies collectively scanned 2.5 billion license plates.
Despite this expansive data collection effort, many departments have not developed a policy to govern the use of ALPR technology, or provided privacy protections. While states such as California and Nebraska have passed laws requiring their departments to establish ALPR policies, not all departments have complied.
Law enforcement use of ALPR data is not limited to reads captured by departments’ own devices; many departments have contracts with vendors that grant them access to private databases containing scans from private ALPRs and from other local and federal law enforcement agencies. For example, Vigilant Solutions (owned by Motorola Solutions), a leading provider of ALPR data to police based in Livermore, California, sells access to its database of more than 5 billion license plate scans collected across the country, including 1.5 billion reads provided by law enforcement agencies.
Moreover, access to ALPR tools and data is not limited to law enforcement. For example, government agencies use license plate readers to automate toll collection and for pollution research; businesses analyze ALPR location data when assessing loan applications to help verify an applicant’s listed home address or to detect commercial use of vehicles when analyzing insurance claims; and private individuals and neighborhood associations can buy ALPRs for home and neighborhood security purposes. These private actors can maintain their own hot lists of flagged license plate numbers and can share any data they collect with law enforcement at their discretion. Similarly, public agencies that collect and store ALPR data for non–law enforcement purposes may hold onto a dataset that proves alluring for police departments.
What Does the Law Say?
The U.S. Constitution’s Fourth Amendment protects people from unreasonable searches and seizures. According to the U.S. Supreme Court, the Amendment’s purpose “is to safeguard the privacy and security of individuals against arbitrary invasions by government officials.” Until the late 1960s, the Supreme Court ruled that Fourth Amendment protections only applied to searches and seizures of tangible property. But in 1967, the Court expanded Fourth Amendment protections, holding in Katz v. U.S. (1967) that “the Fourth Amendment protects people, not places.” Specifically, the government was now prohibited from intruding upon a person’s “reasonable expectation of privacy.” In other words, if an individual seeks to keep something private, and that expectation of privacy is “one that society is prepared to recognize as reasonable,” the Fourth Amendment is triggered, and the government generally must obtain a warrant supported by probable cause before conducting a search. This approach seeks to protect the “privacies of life” from “arbitrary power, ” and to “place obstacles in the way of a too permeating police surveillance.”
By contrast, the Court has not required a warrant or other heightened standard for police officers to take pictures of individual license plates and compare them against a law enforcement database. Its reasoning has been twofold. First, due to “the pervasive regulation of vehicles capable of traveling on the public highways,” there is no expectation of privacy in the content of license plates.
Second, longstanding precedent holds that drivers on public roads cannot expect their movements to be kept private from the police since they could be observed by any member of the public (though, as discussed below, this presumption is beginning to shift). In keeping with these doctrines, courts have regularly held that law enforcement officers may, at their discretion and without any suspicion of criminal activity, perform at least an initial check of a license plate against a law enforcement database.
Even so, there have long been hints that the tracking of vehicles’ movements could, under some circumstances, trigger Fourth Amendment concerns. As far back as 1979, the Supreme Court declared that “an individual operating or traveling in an automobile does not lose all reasonable expectation of privacy simply because the automobile and its use are subject to government regulation.” Similarly, when the Court analyzed the use of beeper technology in the 1980s, it distinguished limited monitoring from “twenty-four hour surveillance of any citizen in the country,” reserving the question of whether such “dragnet type law enforcement practices” merit the application of
different constitutional principles.
The Court’s application of the Fourth Amendment has evolved significantly in response to technological “innovations in surveillance tools.” In Kyllo v. U.S. (2001), for instance, the Supreme Court held that police need a warrant before they can use a thermal imager to detect heat coming from a garage. By doing so, the Court rejected a return to a “mechanical interpretation” of the Fourth Amendment, under which the Constitution would have protected only against physical intrusions into a person’s private space, holding instead that it was necessary to ensure that people were not left “at the mercy of advancing technology.” Over time, the Court has ruled that law enforcement must obtain a warrant before searching a suspect’s cell phone during an arrest (even though it had previously allowed warrantless searches incident to arrest), before installing a GPS tracker on an automobile for long-term monitoring (despite precedent suggesting that vehicular movements are not private), and before obtaining historical cell-site location information revealing an individual’s daily movements (although third-party information can normally be obtained without a warrant).
The reasoning in these cases is instructive. Take U.S. v. Jones (2012), in which the Supreme Court held that the police need a warrant in order to install a GPS tracking device on a car and use it for extended surveillance. In her concurrence, Justice Sonia Sotomayor observed that inexpensive location tracking “makes available at a relatively low cost such a substantial quantum of intimate information about any person whom the Government, in its unfettered discretion, chooses to track” that it “may ‘alter the relationship between citizen and government in a way that is inimical to democratic society.’”
Similar themes run through the Court’s decision in Carpenter v. U.S. (2018), which holds that police must get a warrant before they can obtain historical information from cell phone providers about the location of individuals’ mobile phones (known as cell-site location information, or CSLI). The Court observed that this information could be used to track the minutiae of people’s daily lives. It reasoned that the “depth, breadth, and comprehensive reach” of this data, along with “the inescapable and automatic nature of its collection” by virtue of simply carrying a cell phone, necessitate a warrant supported by probable cause.
While the Carpenter decision narrowly addresses the use of historical CSLI, it provides an important framework for analyzing reasonable expectations of privacy in the digital age. Location tracking via ALPR databases raises many of the same concerns outlined in Carpenter; an application of its framework should lead courts to conclude that police must first obtain a warrant before searching historical location information from ALPR databases.
Specifically, first, Carpenter instructs courts to consider the capacity of a technology to enable ongoing surveillance that would have been unimaginable before the digital age. Just as with CSLI, automatic license plate readers enable data collection that is “detailed, encyclopedic, and effortlessly compiled.”
A person’s phone is constantly creating records simply by being powered on and connecting to the network. Similarly, ALPRs automatically collect information about every car that passes within their range. But while a person might turn off their cell phone while they travel, it may be almost impossible to avoid traveling some roads without exposing one’s vehicle to ALPRs.
Second, the Carpenter Court considered the extent to which data collection is indiscriminate, targeting not only people under investigation but a much broader segment of the population. While ALPR scans provide a different level of pinpoint accuracy than CSLI, they also indiscriminately collect data about every car that passes by a license plate reader, regardless of the driver’s connection to criminal activity. In fact, the vast majority of scans capture information about drivers who are not suspected of any wrongdoing. The only limitations on this ongoing surveillance of all cars traveling a public road are the number of ALPRs and the data retention policies maintained
by police or third-party vendors.
Third, the Court considered the extent to which the long-term CSLI retention allowed officers to effectively create a time machine of a person’s movements. Just as with historical CSLI, the long-term retention of plate data allows the police to retroactively track every location where a particular car was tagged by an ALPR device. To be sure, the current scope of ALPR devices does not match the scope of cell phone towers blanketing the country, which makes a direct comparison difficult. Nonetheless, the current adoption rate of ALPRs suggests that this technology will continue to expand its coverage areas. In fact, the Carpenter Court ruled that lower courts “must take account of more sophisticated systems that are already in use or in development.”
ALPR technology is expanding at a rapid rate, with growing databases containing billions of license plate scans, and with governmental and private ALPR devices capturing larger swaths of cities. Courts should consider this foreseeable future when confronted with nascent uses of ALPR that appear smaller in scale.
Finally, the Court ruled that an interpretation of the Fourth Amendment called the third-party doctrine is inapplicable to historical CSLI. Under the third-party doctrine, individuals do not have a reasonable expectation of privacy in information they are deemed to have voluntarily handed over to third parties. The Carpenter Court found that while this doctrine is appropriate for limited disclosures such as bank records or a log of dialed telephone numbers, it should not apply to CSLI data, which can provide a “chronicle of a person’s physical presence compiled every day, every moment, over several years.” Historical ALPR data similarly chronicles the movements of all vehicles, regardless of the registered owner’s connection to a suspected crime.
In light of the wide saturation of license plate readers, it is critical that the use of these devices be accurate, bias-free, and protective of established legal values and constitutional rights. Unfortunately, publicly available information suggests that this is not the case.
High error rates
Errors can arise in at least two ways — inaccurate hot lists and inaccurate reads. If hot lists are not updated, an individual may be pulled over when, for instance, the system incorrectly indicates that a license is suspended when it has actually been reinstated. Inaccurate reads are surprisingly common as well: one randomized control trial in Vallejo, California, found that 37 percent of all ALPR “hits” from fixed readers (such as those attached to a street light) and 35 percent from mobile ALPRs were misreads — an astonishingly high error rate.
In several high-profile incidents, drivers have been pulled over because a reader read the numbers on their license plates wrong and erroneously tagged the vehicles as stolen. In one instance, a Colorado woman and several children were detained and handcuffed facedown on the ground after an ALPR mistook their SUV for a stolen motorcycle from a different state. In another, the chair of Oakland’s Privacy Advisory Commission was mistakenly stopped and detained at gunpoint after his rental car’s license plate triggered an out-of-date hit signaling to police officers that the car had been stolen. Even in cases where a vehicle is accurately flagged, it may not convey accurate information about an individual. A car can be shared among family members, among friends, or as part of a carshare; this reality may place low-income individuals, who are more likely to share cars, at greater risk of misidentification.
To be sure, license plate readers have had some high-profile successes: a man accused of stabbing several people after breaking into a rabbi’s home during a Hanukkah celebration was found in part due to an alert from an ALPR device; a Tennessee girl abducted by her noncustodial father was recovered when a license plate camera spotted his car; and police were able to use information from a license plate reader to help halt a string of random shootings on highways in Kansas City, Missouri. Despite these anecdotal successes, there has not been a thorough assessment of the tool’s value. Any such assessment would require consideration of the ALPR’s additional costs and benefits described here.
Privacy and data security
An extremely small percentage of cars scanned by ALPRs — generally far below 1 percent — are connected to any crime or wrongdoing. For example, an audit found that 99.9 percent of the ALPR images stored by the LAPD are for vehicles not on a hot list at the time a license plate was scanned. Nevertheless, many jurisdictions keep the scans “just in case, ” storing the data for anywhere from 90 days to two years or even indefinitely. These scans, over time, can reveal individuals’ movements and help create detailed pictures of their private lives. In addition to information generated by ALPRs, police officers can also add to and store sensitive information in the databases housing license plate scans through open text fields and hot lists available in the user interface. For example, the California state auditor found that law enforcement can input information including personal information such as names, addresses, dates of birth, and physical descriptions, and they can also store criminal justice information such as criminal charges and warrant information. License plate readers have also been known to capture private information, such as shots of children exiting a car in the driveway of a home or activity inside an open garage — information that surely should not be retained. This is information that goes far beyond the legitimate need to find stolen cars or vehicles linked to AMBER Alerts. The ongoing storage of this wide array of sensitive information also raises security concerns, as this information can be vulnerable to data breaches and hacking. The data security applied to ALPR data may not be commensurate with the sensitivity of the data being held.
Data sharing concerns
Many vendors allow their law enforcement clients to share and receive ALPR data from other law enforcement agencies. For example, through Vigilant Solutions’ Law Enforcement Archival Reporting Network (LEARN), police departments can elect to automatically share their collection of license plate reads with outside law enforcement partners that are also part of the network. These data sharing arrangements are not always made public or adequately tracked by police departments, which can result in impermissible or unaccountable sharing. Local laws and policies will have limited effect if they do not address automated data sharing or if law enforcement cannot effectively control data flows in and out of their departments.
As more companies sell ALPRs to homeowners, additional data sharing concerns emerge. For example, this trend allows police officers to expand the reach of their surveillance systems by providing them with access to private device feeds that may be outside the scope of law enforcement policies governing their own equipment (if any exist at all). When police officers solicit data from private ALPR systems, the decision to share information is up to the individual homeowner or the private company providing the service. While companies may maintain privacy policies that explain the situations in which they share information with law enforcement, the policy only covers the company and the person who purchased the devices. The registered owners of vehicles tracked and logged by these private devices will not receive notice or an opportunity to object to data sharing arrangements between police and private individuals.
Impact on protected First Amendment rights
Law enforcement agencies have a history of misusing license plate surveillance to monitor First Amendment–protected activity. During the 2008 presidential election, the Virginia State Police recorded the license plate numbers of attendees at political rallies for Barack Obama and Sarah Palin — and subsequently at President Obama’s inauguration — and kept the data for more than three years until it was purged following an opinion from the Virginia Attorney General warning that ongoing retention would violate the state’s Government Data Collection and Dissemination Practices Act.
Such surveillance — whether it involves the locations of multiple cars that appear together in the same place, or of a single car at places like a mosque, synagogue, or rally — has a chilling effect on Americans’ First Amendment rights to freedoms of association, religion, and speech.
An investigation into an NYPD program that monitored mosque visitors’ license plates found that this surveillance “chilled constitutionally protected rights — curtailing religious practice, censoring speech and stunting political organizing.”
The International Association of Chiefs of Police has noted that ALPRs can cause people to “become more cautious in the exercise of their protected rights of expression, protest, association, and political participation because they consider themselves under constant surveillance.” And there is always the specter of more flagrant abuse, such as putting a political opponent’s license plate on a hot list and using it to keep track of that person’s whereabouts.
