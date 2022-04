Cherie Jean Abshire-Steiner Whitehead – Born April 11, 1971 and passed away April 2, 2022. Cherie is survived by her mother, Betty Whitehead of Central, her two sons Joseph and Paul, and daughter Elizabeth Steiner of Central, along with her sister, Missy Shields and husband Ricky Shields. Cherie was loved by many friends. The family will hold a private memorial service.